First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest to $17.00 in a research note on Friday.
In related news, VP Simon Soh sold 18,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $288,501.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,987.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.71. 5,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.43. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
