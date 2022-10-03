First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.45

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 102761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

First Pacific Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 5.89%.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.