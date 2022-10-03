First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656,815 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.4% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

