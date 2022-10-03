First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 78,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.93. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0695 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.