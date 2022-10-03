FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.65. 4,257,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,064,927. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

