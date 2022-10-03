Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Short Interest Update

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. 326,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,724. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.73 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 152,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,469,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 144,764 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading

