Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 204,400 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

FLXS stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,308. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 million, a PE ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 151.5% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Featured Articles

