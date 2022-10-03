Flux (FLX) Price Down 9.7% This Week

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flux has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Flux has a market capitalization of $510,833.28 and approximately $313,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00286273 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00102404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00071708 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. The official website for Flux is datamine.network. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

