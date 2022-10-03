Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 134,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the first quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Flux Power stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,808. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.61.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Featured Articles

