Forte Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,450 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,058,074,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,219,000 after buying an additional 3,999,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,725,000 after buying an additional 3,793,861 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $339,328,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $300,412,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SHV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 188,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.10. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.84 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.