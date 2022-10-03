Forte Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FRNW)

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FRNW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Fidelity Clean Energy ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned approximately 45.81% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRNW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,290,000.

Get Fidelity Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

FRNW traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 570 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,291. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. Fidelity Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.51.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.