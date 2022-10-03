Forte Asset Management LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.77. 5,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

