Forte Asset Management LLC Invests $6.79 Million in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 179,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF makes up 4.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

