Forte Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.17. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

