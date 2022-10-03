Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Up 10.1% in September

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 9,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.26. 2,627,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,592. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. FOX has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

