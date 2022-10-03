Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Holdings Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,085 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory makes up about 2.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.95% of Fox Factory worth $133,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fox Factory news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $204,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.24. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.