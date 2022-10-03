Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Stake Cut by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.08% of Franco-Nevada worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,656,000 after purchasing an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $68,029,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 105.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,025,000 after acquiring an additional 386,501 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FNV stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.12. 130,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,882. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.39.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

