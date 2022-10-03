Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

BEN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. 52,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,961,107 shares of company stock worth $59,603,554. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

