Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) PT Lowered to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.
Franklin Resources Trading Up 3.2 %
BEN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.20. 52,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,968,504 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,938,559 shares in the company, valued at $50,019,699.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,961,107 shares of company stock worth $59,603,554. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,399,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
