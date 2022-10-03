Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
NASDAQ FRPT traded up $4.57 on Monday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.78. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.
Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.
