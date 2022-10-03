Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $4.57 on Monday, hitting $54.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.78. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after acquiring an additional 170,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

