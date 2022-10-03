Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the August 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 289.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. 682,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $44.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Frontdoor

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.