Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 822,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Andrew David Oddie sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $31,218.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,008 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,795. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Funko by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 3.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Funko by 0.3% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ:FNKO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.78. 513,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,526. Funko has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

