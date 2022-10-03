Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Future FinTech Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTFT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Future FinTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTFT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 201,095 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.