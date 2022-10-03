G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 754,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 768,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 93,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.