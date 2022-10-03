Gala (GALA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $134.77 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $1.57 billion and $134.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,617,333,353 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

