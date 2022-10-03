Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $42.64

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.64, but opened at $41.49. Galapagos shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 999 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Galapagos from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Galapagos Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average is $55.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.44 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 16.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Galapagos by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Further Reading

