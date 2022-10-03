Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $529.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.