General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Lessened by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of GIS traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,175. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

