Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the August 31st total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at $25,670,797.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,200 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:GEL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 748,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,595. Genesis Energy has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $721.73 million during the quarter.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.05%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

