GenTrust LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 84,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 153,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,990 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,123,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,936,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,097,000.

Shares of EWZ traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,873,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

