GenTrust LLC Buys 19,351 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,351 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $664,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

MOO traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.71. 2,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

