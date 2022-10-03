GenTrust LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,537 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 610,964 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 584,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 522,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 68,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,241,000 after buying an additional 61,473 shares during the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.52. 914,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,173. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $24.88.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

