GenTrust LLC Invests $21.54 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 290,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,542,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of GenTrust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 613,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,470,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

