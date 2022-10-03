GenTrust LLC Purchases 22,653 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.3% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after purchasing an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

IJH stock traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,277. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.14. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

