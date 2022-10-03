GenTrust LLC Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,289,000 after buying an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after buying an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,681,000 after buying an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,908,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,247,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.2 %

MAR traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.79. 61,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.