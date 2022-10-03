GenTrust LLC Sells 48,362 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

GenTrust LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,362 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,079,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 834.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 398,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 356,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.23. 152,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,353. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $62.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

