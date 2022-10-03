Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives $251.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GJNSY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from 255.00 to 260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Performance

Shares of GJNSY opened at $18.16 on Monday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

