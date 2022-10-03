GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 22000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

GLG Life Tech Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

