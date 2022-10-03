Global Water Resources, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 131.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,757. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $287.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

Insider Activity at Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,066,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,240. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 135.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Global Water Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.