Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Globant Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $187.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Globant had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after buying an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

(Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

