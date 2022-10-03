Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $291.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.43.
Globant Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $187.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 77.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,629,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after buying an additional 156,312 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $386,441,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Globant
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globant (GLOB)
