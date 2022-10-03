GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Down 11.3% in September

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

