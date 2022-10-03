GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Down 11.3% in September

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the August 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 878,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GoDaddy Price Performance
GoDaddy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,799. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,613,907 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- Near-Term Headwinds Send Nike To The Bargain Basement
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- Is the Bond Market Signaling a Market Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.