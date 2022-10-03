Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Up 13.2% in September

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $139,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,442,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,642 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,395,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,646,000 after purchasing an additional 65,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,643,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 308,826 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,973 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,773. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

