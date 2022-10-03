Goodwin Daniel L Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goodwin Daniel L cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $187.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.71. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

