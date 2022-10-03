Goodwin Daniel L Has $2 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $293.05 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.