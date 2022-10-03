Goodwin Daniel L Invests $96,000 in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 181.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 160,245 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 673,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 70,012 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $564,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.