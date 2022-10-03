Goodwin Daniel L Purchases 3,500 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 519,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,151,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 90.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 104,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 49,565 shares during the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 21.75, a current ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 33.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

