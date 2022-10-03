Goodwin Daniel L Takes $516,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 27,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

