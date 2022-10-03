Grace & White Inc. NY Buys 76,946 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.17% of Kimball International worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimball International stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $6.56. 4,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03. Kimball International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

