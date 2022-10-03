Grace & White Inc. NY Grows Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.52% of Capital Southwest worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.04. 4,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,639. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a market cap of $469.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Articles

