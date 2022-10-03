Grace & White Inc. NY Grows Stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova in the first quarter worth $167,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Stock Down 1.8 %

AstroNova stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.70. 126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,062. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. AstroNova, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstroNova Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

