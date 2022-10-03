Grace & White Inc. NY Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,693 shares during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp makes up about 1.8% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.14% of Gorman-Rupp worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 427,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after purchasing an additional 90,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 128,722 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

NYSE GRC traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $24.58. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,732. The company has a market cap of $641.42 million, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.07 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

In other Gorman-Rupp news, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,824. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gorman-Rupp news, CEO Scott A. King acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $225,205. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

